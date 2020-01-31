Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

