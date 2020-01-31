Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,345.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,342 shares of company stock valued at $707,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Community Bank System stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

