Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 66,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,497,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

