Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,345,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 197,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 545,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.91. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

