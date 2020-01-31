Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $35.57 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

