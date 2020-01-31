Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,759,000 after buying an additional 285,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 137.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after purchasing an additional 269,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 205.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum China by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 78,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. 169,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

