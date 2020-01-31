Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11,441.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,419 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,718,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,438. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.