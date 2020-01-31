Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 62 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.91. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $287.79 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

