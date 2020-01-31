Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,284 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,449,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 16.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

LLY traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $140.34. 1,708,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,632,446.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.