Jacobs & Co. CA Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.92.

BIIB traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.14. 74,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,982. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.