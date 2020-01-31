Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.54 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $12.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.24. 404,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,473. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

