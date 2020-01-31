Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. 3,038,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

