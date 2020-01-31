Jacobs & Co. CA Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. 6,372,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,502,798. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.