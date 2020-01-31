Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 1,637 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.68. 117,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.50. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $356.82. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

