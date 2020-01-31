Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 483,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,549. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $529.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRN. TheStreet cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.