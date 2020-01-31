iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of SUB stock remained flat at $$107.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,385. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

