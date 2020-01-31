iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $54.07.

