iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lowered by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 147,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,515. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

