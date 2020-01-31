iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Down to $62.21

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.68, but opened at $62.21. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 5,025,100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.