iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,593 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 901,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,652,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 610,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

