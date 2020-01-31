iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 11,566,893 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.