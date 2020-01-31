Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

