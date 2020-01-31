IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.43

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $22.43. IQIYI shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 3,192,554 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in IQIYI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQIYI by 14.4% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 692,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

