iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DLBS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DLBS) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.05, approximately 3,371 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.