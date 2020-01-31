Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

ISBC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 34,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,717. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

