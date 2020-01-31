Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 31st (ABC, ADRO, ADS, ALXN, AMN, AMZN, ANTM, APTV, AZN, BX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 31st:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $93.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $94.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

had its target price increased by Svb Leerink Llc from $3.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €350.00 ($406.98) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €273.00 ($317.44) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $162.00 to $159.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $75.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to $2,450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $2,700.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $355.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $319.00 to $314.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $96.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $53.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $303.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $230.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $36.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $900.00 to $960.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $126.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $62.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $270.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $236.00 to $245.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $278.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $272.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $330.00 to $290.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 230 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $147.00 to $157.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $40.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $61.00 to $64.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €27.20 ($31.63) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $120.00 to $110.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $59.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $299.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $127.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $143.00 to $153.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $195.00 to $210.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $253.00 to $260.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $425.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprint (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $620.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $570.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $77.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $76.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $408.00 to $423.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $380.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $331.00 to $341.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $350.00 to $345.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $115.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $141.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $213.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 185 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $253.00 to $258.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €92.00 ($106.98) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Cascend Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Longbow Research from $80.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research to $80.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $89.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

