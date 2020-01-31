Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 4.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,120. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31.

