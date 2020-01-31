Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73, approximately 64 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

