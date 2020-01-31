Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Stock Position Lifted by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.12% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

