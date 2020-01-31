Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Stock Position Boosted by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 131,172 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR remained flat at $$21.26 on Friday. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,705. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

