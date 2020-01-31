Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,463. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.