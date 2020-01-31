Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 21 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

Shares of LON INTU traded down GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 17.71 ($0.23). 5,102,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. Intu Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

