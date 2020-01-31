INTL Fcstone (INTL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

Shares of INTL opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. INTL Fcstone has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,145 shares of company stock worth $158,137 in the last 90 days. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.