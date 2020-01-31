inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.
On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow inTest.
inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.
inTest Company Profile
inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.
Featured Story: Trade War
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTest (INTT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for inTest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.