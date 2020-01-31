InterValue Market Capitalization Reaches $32,088.00 (INVE)

InterValue (CURRENCY:INVE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One InterValue token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. During the last week, InterValue has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. InterValue has a total market cap of $32,088.00 and approximately $23,144.00 worth of InterValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InterValue’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,892,710 tokens. InterValue’s official website is www.inve.one . InterValue’s official Twitter account is @intervaluepro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for InterValue is medium.com/@intervalueproject

InterValue can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InterValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InterValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InterValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

