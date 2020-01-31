Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Trading Down 6.3%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 521,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 420,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Internap Corp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Internap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Internap by 371.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

