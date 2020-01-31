Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, FIX lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.47 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

