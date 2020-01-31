Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northland Securities currently has $70.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,382,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $283.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.