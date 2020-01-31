Intel (INTC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC):

1/28/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

1/27/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2020 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel’s fourth-quarter 2019 results were driven by strong data-centric growth. Strong mix of high-performance 2nd-Gen Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers drove Data Center Group revenues. Moreover, the PC-centric business benefited from higher modem sales and desktop platform volumes. Intel witnessed strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU, Ice Lake, with 44 system designs already shipping. The company is planning nine product releases on 10 nm this year. Moreover, it is adding 25% wafer capacity across its 14 nm and 10 nm nodes in 2020. However, a declining PC total addressable market, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply are concerns. Moreover, intensifying competition from AMD is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

1/24/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at FIX from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/17/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

12/13/2019 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2019 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2019 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 18,504,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.