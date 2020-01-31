Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5,859.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 370,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.15. 5,808,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,840. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

