Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average is $128.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

