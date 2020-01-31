Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 872,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $153.17 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

