Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 414,356 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,333,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

