Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.71. 1,441,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.59 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

