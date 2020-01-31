Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after buying an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,435,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. 72,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

