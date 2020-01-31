Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 10,546 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 150.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of C traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,362,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,694. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

