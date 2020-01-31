Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after acquiring an additional 205,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 52.0% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 210,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.74. 31,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.08 and its 200-day moving average is $223.17. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

