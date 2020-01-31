Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.55.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$142.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$102.61 and a twelve month high of C$146.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.79.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

