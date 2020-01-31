Instructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INST)

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,375 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,609% compared to the average volume of 139 call options.

In other news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $92,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,957.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,422 shares of company stock worth $6,114,572. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Instructure by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,779 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Instructure by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Instructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

INST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE INST traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.31.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

