Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 613 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $315.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

